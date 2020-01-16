Jared Thomas named winner of 2019 Spirit of Mazda

After nearly 7,000 votes were cast by members of the Mazda Motorsports community, Jared Thomas emerged as the winner of the 2019 Spirt of Mazda award

Thomas, a standout Spec Miata competitor in NASA and SCCA, finished in second place in the class at the 2019 NASA Nationals at the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course. A senior at the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Thomas also represented his school at the 61st annual Purdue Grand Prix, winning the race. In December, Thomas was selected as the winner of the 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout, earning a scholarship to compete in the 2019 Battery Tender ® Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.

The Spirit of Mazda nominees, which included Thomas, Steve Hudson, Glenn Long, Eric Stoltz, Rob Warkocki, and Randall Wilson, were voted on by their peers against seven key principles: