Jared Thomas named winner of 2019 Spirit of Mazda

After nearly 7,000 votes were cast by members of the Mazda Motorsports community, Jared Thomas emerged as the winner of the 2019 Spirt of Mazda award
Thomas, a standout Spec Miata competitor in NASA and SCCA, finished in second place in the class at the 2019 NASA Nationals at the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course. A senior at the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Thomas also represented his school at the 61st annual Purdue Grand Prix, winning the race. In December, Thomas was selected as the winner of the 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout, earning a scholarship to compete in the 2019 Battery Tender ® Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.
The Spirit of Mazda nominees, which included Thomas, Steve Hudson, Glenn Long, Eric Stoltz, Rob Warkocki, and Randall Wilson, were voted on by their peers against seven key principles:
- Integrity – We keep acting with integrity toward our customers, society and our own work.
- Basics/Flawless Execution – We devote ourselves to the basics and make steady efforts in a step-by-step fashion.
- Continuous Kaizen– We continue to improve with wisdom and ingenuity.
- Challenger Spirit – We set a high goal and keep challenging to achieve it.
- Self-Initiative – We think and act with “self-initiative.”
- Tomoiku– We learn and teach each other for our mutual growth and success.
- One Mazda – We think and act with the view of “Global” and “One Mazda.”
