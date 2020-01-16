Hinchcliffe lands Genesys backing for Indy 500

James Hinchcliffe is getting closer to the Indianapolis 500 after securing sponsorship from a telecommunications firm Genesys.

Hinchcliffe, one of the most popular drivers in the NTT IndyCar series, was not quoted in the press release and was unavailable for comment, but RACER.com was told by a source close to the 33-year-old Toronto native that he is still working on finding a Honda team. Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan are the logical candidates, and it’s believed that Hinch is looking to run Indianapolis, Toronto and a couple of other races.

He had a contract to drive for Arrow McLaren SP for this year but was left on the sidelines after Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew were signed for the Indianapolis-based team.

Headquartered in Daly City, Ca. with offices in Canada, Asian, Latin America, Africa, Australia, Europe and the Middle East, Genesys sells customer experience and call center technology to mid-sized and large businesses. It sells both cloud-based and on-premise software. It was founded in 1990, and was acquired by Oermira Funds and Technology Crossover Ventures in 2012.