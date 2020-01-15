Three movie “hero cars” make Mecum Kissimmee’s top 10

The 1966 Superformance Ford GT40 MkII that stars as the Ken Miles hero car in Ford v Ferrari exceeded its pre-sale estimate of $275,000-$325,000 to sell Saturday (Jan. 11) at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction for $484,000 — placing ninth in the sale’s top 10.

The car, built to replicate the one driven by Ken Miles in 1966 at Le Mans, was signed by Miles’ 1966 crew chief, Charlie Agapiou, and by Miles’ son, Peter.

And a 1967 Ford Mustang known as “Eleanor,” one of the original 11 cars built for the 2000 film “Gone in 60 Seconds” and used in numerous chase scenes, surpassed its pre-sale estimate of $500,000-$600,000 to sell for $852,500 Saturday.