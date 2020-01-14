SimMetric driver coaching and simulator lab partners with Road to Indy

SimMetric Driver Performance Labs is the latest official partner of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, adding the vast resources of a premier mobile driver coaching and simulator lab to what is already one of the most successful driver development programs in the world.

Competitors in the Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 championships will get trackside access at all events on the 2020 RTI calendar to SimMetric Labs’ one-of-a-kind mobile unit featuring a fully-loaded CXC Motion Pro II driving simulator with high fidelity models of the Dallara IL-15, Tatuus PM-18 and USF-17 chassis to augment actual on-track time.

“It is very exciting and relevant that we are welcoming SimMetric Driver Performance Labs as a partner to the Road to Indy,” said Andersen Promotions’ Jonny Baker, Series Development Director. “Simulator work and preparation is an important tool in the modern day motorsports arena, so being able to provide a first-rate service to drivers and their teams/coaches at the race track is a very important step for us to take.

“Whether it’s learning tracks or working on issues throughout an event with coaches and engineers, I fully expect this to be a tool that will further enhance our reputation as the leading driver development ladder series,” Baker added.

Founded in 2018 by motorsport data engineer Greg De Giorgis, SimMetric Labs mobile services include live telemetry and video review; helmet-ready intercom system for live coaching; eye-tracking glasses; and a private debrief lounge.

“As the principal of SimMetric Driver Performance Labs, I am in equal parts honored and excited for this new partnership with the Road to Indy series,” said De Giorgis. “With the first fully mobile driver coaching and simulator lab in North America, SimMetric Labs is aiming to revolutionize the way driving simulators are used to prepare racers of all skill levels for competition.

“I want to sincerely thank Dan Andersen, Michelle Kish, Jonny Baker and the entire Road to Indy staff for the opportunity to partner with the series,” De Giorgis added. “We look forward to meeting the 2020 competitors in the coming months and kicking off the season in St. Petersburg!”

SimMetric Labs will be officially introduced to all Road to Indy competitors at the series’ annual Spring Training on March 7-9 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We are excited to welcome Greg and SimMetric Driver Performance Labs to our Road to Indy family,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Our goal is to always provide the best training possible for our competitors as they continue to further their careers on our racing ladder. Adding SimMetric Labs and the convenience of having their resources trackside is another valuable asset for our teams and drivers.”