One-of-a-kind John Force COPO Camaro to be auctioned for charity

Chevrolet will auction the 2020 COPO Camaro John Force edition at the 49th Barrett Jackson Scottsdale Auction this weekend. Proceeds from the sale will benefit DonorsChoose.org, whose mission is to help classrooms in need so students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

“John Force is one of the most legendary drag racers in history, and his legend started with Chevrolet,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “We are proud to partner with him on this one-of-a-kind COPO Camaro and are excited to see what it will do on the auction block for charity.”

The John Force COPO is distinctly styled, with a black-and-silver paint scheme and signature exterior graphics, including a ghosted American flag on the hood. The interior has also been inspired by the 16-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car champion.

The racetrack-ready car also features a unique “2020COPO-FORCE” identification plaque.

“I enjoyed helping design this car,” said Force, who will give a custom helmet and fire suit to the winning bidder. “The car is stylish. Of course, under the hood it’s unbelievable. The COPO Camaro is already a formidable race car, but this one is even more special, as it will help support a cause I firmly believe in.”

Power for the John Force COPO Camaro is provided by a revised version of Chevrolet Performance’s supercharged, LSX-based 350 engine, featuring a 2.65L Magnuson supercharger and all-new LSX-SC cylinder heads. A Racer’s package, which includes a carbon-fiber air inlet, dual batteries, weight box, parachute and quick-change coupling for the engine, is also included.

Force, driver of a Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and team namesake, will seek to extend his NHRA record for victories to 152 when the 24-race season opens Feb. 7-9 in Pomona, California.

WHAT: Auction of 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro John Force edition

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020; approximately 8:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Jackson-Barrett Scottsdale (Arizona) Auction, Lot #3004