McIntosh opens Chili Bowl with a win

Cannon McIntosh started on the pole, lost the lead, got it back and then held off USAC star Tyler Courtney to capture Monday night’s A Main and kick off the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl.

Driving for Keith Kunz’s high-powered team, McIntosh led the opening four laps before Aaron Reutzel muscled his way to the front for six laps. But then the Kirby, Okla. native seized the the spot again on lap 11, and never gave it up.

Courtney, the three-time USAC midget and sprint champion from Indianapolis who is wheeling the Clauson/Marshall Spike/Stanton entry, started and finished second to automatically transfer into Saturday night’s main event.

Reutzel ran third, followed by Michael Pickens and former USAC midget champ Zack Daum.

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 4. 1NZ-Michael Pickens[5]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 6. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 7. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]; 8. 44X-Wesley Smith[16]; 9. 5-Chase Briscoe[4]; 10. 91K-Kevin Bayer[21]; 11. 18-Tony Bruce Jr[9]; 12. 7S-Kory Schudy[13]; 13. 32-Gary Taylor[8]; 14. 76E-Brady Bacon[17]; 15. 56A-Riley Kreisel[14]; 16. 11J-Justin Melton[19]; 17. 98B-Joe Boyles[22]; 18. 32T-Trey Marcham[12]; 19. 27Z-Zane Hendricks[15]; 20. 2-Ryan Hall[18]; 21. 44-Ryan Leavitt[20]; 22. 22S-Sean McClelland[11]; 23. 57W-Dustin Golobic[23]; 24. (DNS) 15X-Carson GarrettLap Leader(s): Cannon McIntosh 1-4, 11-30; Aaron Reutzel 5-10