Mazda Motorsports and Racers360 join to bring pro coaching to grassroots racers everywhere

Racers360 and Mazda Motorsports are proud to announce a partnership for 2020 that will bring professional level coaching anywhere Mazda Team Support Program (MTSP) members are racing, any time they are racing, to any Mazda car they are racing for less than $100 in many cases, and complimentary in many others. Whether it’s through 1:1 coaching, webinars, or track-specific resources, Mazda racers will receive elite level coaching. And for some Mazda participants, personalized coaching is included as part of the 2020 Mazda Contingency Awards Program.

Drivers coming to Racers360 work with the best coaches in the world. The Racers360 coaching roster includes racers who, combined, have more than 100 IndyCar Starts, multiple Rolex at Daytona 24 Hour wins, multiple Sebring 12 Hour wins and more. Among the all-star group are Mazda factory drivers Tom Long and Andrew Carbonell.