Dakar Stage 8 canceled for bikes and quads after Goncalves death

Organizers of the Dakar Rally have announced that Monday’s scheduled eighth stage has been canceled for the motorbikes and quads categories, following the death of motorcycle competitor Paulo Goncalves (pictured above) during Sunday’s stage.

In a statement, the organizers said the death of the 40-year-old Portuguese rider on Stage 7 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir “has left the entire Dakar, especially the bikers, in shock. Paulo, a beloved figure of the rally, was immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him. After meeting the riders and making a decision together with the entire motorbike family, the organizers have decided to cancel Stage 8 for the motorbikes and quads category, which was supposed to take place on a loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir, in order to give the riders time to mourn their friend.

“The entire Dakar family will come together to pay tribute to Paulo at the briefing this evening.”