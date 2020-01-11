The Week In IndyCar, Jan 11, Listener Q&A

It’s another Listener Q&A episode of The Week In IndyCar show to complement Colton Herta’s guest appearance, all driven by your questions submitted via social media.
Off Road 3hr ago
Leaders, pursuers take stock at Dakar midpoint
After six stages, the first edition of the Dakar held in Saudi Arabia has reached the capital of Riyadh for today’s rest day, with 262 (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Bullitt Mustang sets auction record with $3.4 million sale
Everyone knew the sale of the 1968 Highland Green Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the film “Bullitt” would be big. After hammering sold (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
Kaulig confirms Daytona 500 bid with Haley
Kaulig Racing has announced an attempt at its first NASCAR Cup Series race with the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16. Justin Haley, (…)
Off Road 23hr ago
American team Fastball crashes out of Dakar
There is no doubt that competing in the annual Dakar Rally is the longest true endurance race in the world. Conquering the annual Dakar (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
Ragan returns for Daytona 500
David Ragan will run at least one NASCAR Cup Series race this season after retiring from full-time competition at the end of last year. (…)
IMSA 1d ago
In for Rolex 24, Vautier also hoping for more with JDC-Miller
Tristan Vautier will complete JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Rolex 24 At Daytona line-up, which also completes a rollercoaster of an offseason (…)
Podcasts 1d ago
The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey
It’s the first episode of The Week In Sports Cars podcast for the new year, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on the (…)
Team USA Scholarship 1d ago
Josh Green's "Amazing" Team USA experience
After yesterday confirming he will follow in the footsteps of 2018 Team USA Scholarship winner and 2019 Cooper Tires USF2000 Champion (…)
Bikes 1d ago
INTERVIEW: Ricky Carmichael
In March of 2000 in Daytona Beach, Florida, 20-year-old Ricky Carmichael rode his Team Chevy Trucks/Kawasaki KX250 to the first (…)Presented by Monster Energy
NASCAR 1d ago
WoO racer Gravel gets NASCAR Truck chance
World of Outlaws driver David Gravel will try his hand in NASCAR this year by running a limited number of Gander RV & Outdoors Truck (…)
Comments