Daytona 500 for Chastain with Ganassi partner team

Ross Chastain will run two NASCAR Cup Series races in the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500.

Announced Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, the deal for Chastain includes the No. 77 being prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing. It is the same arrangement the two teams had last year when Jamie McMurray ran the Daytona 500.

An established partner of the Ganassi organization, AdventHealth will be the sponsor for Chastain in both races.

“To have the opportunity to run the Daytona 500 is awesome, and it’s great to do it this year with AdventHealth on board my car,” said Chastain. “I’ve only had one start in the Daytona 500, and can’t wait to run that race again in what I know will be a competitive car. I’m also looking forward to racing the Coca-Cola 600. That’s another iconic race that all of us want to win.”

Chastain finished 10th in last year’s Daytona 500. His two Cup Series starts will be in conjunction with his full-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.

AdventHealth will also continue to be a primary sponsor of Kyle Larson. Last year, Larson won the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the AdventHealth colors. This season, Larson will drive a No. 42 Chevrolet with AdventHealth livery in the non-points Busch Clash at Daytona next month and the playoff race at Kansas Speedway in the fall.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with AdventHealth for the fifth year,” said Doug Duchardt, chief operating officer of CGR. “The partnership has generated some exciting moments on track, like Kyle’s All-Star win. Additionally, AdventHealth’s dedication to helping people feel whole has aided the growth of our drivers and pit crews off the track through the Human Innovation and Development Lab. We’re looking forward to another exciting year of the partnership.”

Said Larson, “It’s great to have AdventHealth back with the No. 42 team for some races in 2020. It was awesome to win with AdventHealth on our car at the All-Star Race, in their first race with the 42 team, and I hope we have more exciting races with them this year. They have been a great partner, on and off the track, and I’m glad to see our relationship continue.”