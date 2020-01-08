Abbott named COO at COTA

Rick Abbott has been named Chief Operating Officer of Circuit of the Americas. As COO, Abbott will continue to work closely with CEO and Chairman Bobby Epstein and race leadership from Formula 1, IndyCar, and MotoGP on growth and planning initiatives. Abbott will oversee day-to-day operations, create and implement strategy and policies, and foster employee alignment with COTA’s goals.

“Rick has brought a new level of planning and preparation to all facets of COTA’s operations,” said Epstein. “After leading the company through its most successful Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, implementing a system of responsibility and accountability, as well as bringing a new level of planning and preparation to all facets of COTA’s operations, Rick has been a key part of COTA’s growth and overall success.

“With Rick as Chief Operating Officer, I am confident that he will enhance our current efforts and help COTA grow as an international travel destination.”

During Abbott’s time so far at COTA, he has designed and implemented business operations for the entire company, worked closely with the CFO on annual operations and capital budgeting, and directed operational strategies to steer COTA on its journey to become an international entertainment destination.

Prior to joining COTA in 2018, Rick had successful leadership roles overseeing NBC’s Rockefeller Center and ESPN’s worldwide operations, as well as a stint in professional baseball.