Verstappen extends with Red Bull to 2023

Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull good until the end of the 2023 season, locking in another of the key prospects who were out of contract at the end of this year.

Alongside Sebastian Vettel and the two Mercedes drivers, Verstappen’s previous deal was due to expire after the 2020 season and opened up the potential for major moves in the driver market. However, following Charles Leclerc’s new five-year deal with Ferrari announced last month, Verstappen has now committed to Red Bull for the next four seasons.

“I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team,” Verstappen said. “Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula 1 which I have always been very grateful for.

“Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the team,” Verstappen continued, “and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance, it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people. Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together.

“I respect the way Red Bull and Honda work together. From all sides, everyone is doing what they can to succeed. I want to win with Red Bull, and our goal is, of course, to fight for a World Championship together.”

Verstappen — who has raced for Red Bull since 2016 — had been linked with a potential move to Mercedes, but team principal Christian Horner says the new deal is a sign of the 22-year-old’s belief in the Red Bull project.

“It is fantastic news for the team to have extended our agreement with Max up-to and including the 2023 season,” Horner said. “With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon, continuity in as many areas as possible is key.

“Max has proven what an asset he is to the team; he truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda; and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him.”