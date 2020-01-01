If you are competing or planning to compete in a Mazda, and not yet a member of the Mazda Team Support Program (MTSP), signing up should be your next step; it’s free and the benefits are many:
- Eligibility to earn prize money from the most comprehensive auto manufacturer contingency awards program in club racing. (Track day participants are not eligible for contingency awards.)
- Ability to a comprehensive competition (racing) parts catalogue. All parts can be found in the online parts store.
- Access to buy Mazda-approved stock parts at the same price as Mazda dealerships. You must be an MTSP member to view and purchase stock parts in the online parts store.
- Fast and affordable parts delivery across the Continental U.S. including Saturday delivery to many race tracks.
- Support from Mazda Motorsports’ technical support team Monday through Friday, 6:30 am – 3:30 pm PT (800.435.2508).
- In-person support at many of the largest club racing events throughout the Continental U.S.
Is it any wonder why there are more Mazda’s track-approved racing on any given weekend than any other brand.
Comments