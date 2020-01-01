Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Mazda Team Support Program

The Mazda Team Support Program

Mazda Motorsports

The Mazda Team Support Program

By January 1, 2020 5:19 AM

By: |

If you are competing or planning to compete in a Mazda, and not yet a member of the Mazda Team Support Program (MTSP), signing up should be your next step; it’s free and the benefits are many:

  • Eligibility to earn prize money from the most comprehensive auto manufacturer contingency awards program in club racing. (Track day participants are not eligible for contingency awards.)
  • Ability to a comprehensive competition (racing) parts catalogue. All parts can be found in the online parts store.
  • Access to buy Mazda-approved stock parts at the same price as Mazda dealerships. You must be an MTSP member to view and purchase stock parts in the online parts store.
  • Fast and affordable parts delivery across the Continental U.S. including Saturday delivery to many race tracks.
  • Support from Mazda Motorsports’ technical support team Monday through Friday, 6:30 am – 3:30 pm PT (800.435.2508).
  • In-person support at many of the largest club racing events throughout the Continental U.S.

Is it any wonder why there are more Mazda’s track-approved racing on any given weekend than any other brand.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com

Mazda Motorsports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/01/01/the-mazda-team-support-program/ The Mazda Team Support Program - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home