If you are competing or planning to compete in a Mazda, and not yet a member of the Mazda Team Support Program (MTSP), signing up should be your next step; it’s free and the benefits are many:

Eligibility to earn prize money from the most comprehensive auto manufacturer contingency awards program in club racing. (Track day participants are not eligible for contingency awards.)

Ability to a comprehensive competition (racing) parts catalogue. All parts can be found in the online parts store.

Access to buy Mazda-approved stock parts at the same price as Mazda dealerships. You must be an MTSP member to view and purchase stock parts in the online parts store.

Fast and affordable parts delivery across the Continental U.S. including Saturday delivery to many race tracks.

Support from Mazda Motorsports’ technical support team Monday through Friday, 6:30 am – 3:30 pm PT ( 800.435.2508

In-person support at many of the largest club racing events throughout the Continental U.S.

Is it any wonder why there are more Mazda’s track-approved racing on any given weekend than any other brand.