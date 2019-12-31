Crandon Raceway online doors opening tomorrow on 2020 season

With two huge off-road race events coming to Wisconsin’s scenic north woods in 2020, Crandon International Raceway is set to ring in the New Year in style with the opening of season camping and event reservations.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, at noon CST, the Crandon faithful can begin planning to attend two huge off-road racing weekends: First, the 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run scheduled for June 22-24; then the 51st Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races held over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.

As is Crandon tradition, 2020 camping and grandstand season passes (for both weekends only) open at noon on Jan. 1, with individual event sales reservations available online beginning Feb. 1.

In 2019, all 2,500-plus camping sites and 2,200 seats in the Vision Wheel Hospitality Complex were reserved a month before last year’s record-breaking 50th Crandon World Championship Off-Road Race weekend even began, while an attendance record was set for June’s Brush Run weekend as well.

Despite a steadily increasing demand for sites and seating in recent years, not to mention higher overall operating costs, Crandon’s management team has worked hard to maintain its ability to offer fans a world-class motorsports and lifestyle experience at affordable, family-friendly pricing.

Log on to www.crandonoffroad.com for all the details.

Unlike nearly every other location in off-road racing, Crandon International Raceway is a permanent facility found on 400-plus acres of woodlands in Northern Wisconsin. The former farm includes rich green grass that frames the track’s challenging 1.75-mile undulating dirt circuit. Many of the Crandon faithful have made this annual pilgrimage an annual family tradition with camping, fireworks and tons of bratwurst creating an unforgettable weekend better known as “the Crandon Experience.”

“While most of us looking forward to welcoming the New Year, Crandon is also excited about offering our fans their chance to make plans an exciting season of racing here at the track,” shared Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “After last Labor Day weekend’s huge World Championships weekend, we are working to add more camping sites to our location for 2020, as well as additional entertainment for both our Brush Run and Labor Day weekends. Everyone better buckle-up for another great ride in 2020!”