Podcast: Al Jr's 1989 Indy 500 near-win

Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr joined Marshall Pruett in May to discuss the 1989 race where he came incredibly close to earning his first victory before a clash with Emerson Fittipaldi sent his Galles Racing Lola-Chevy into the Turn 3 wall. The incident, and his unfathomable response to Fittipaldi after climbing from the battered car is, as he shares, no less remarkable 30 years after it took place.

