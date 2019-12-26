Vintage Motorsport’s 2020 Jan-Feb issue is now available

The 20.1 January-February issue of Vintage Motorsport revs up with a 7-page Salon feature on the “Born Again” 1970 McLaren M14A F1 machine raced back in the day by Peter Gethin, and we uncover what happened to the innovative turbine Indy cars after their controversial time in the Indy 500.

There’s an in-depth look at the stellar racing career of David Donohue and wait until you read about Mazda’s “T-Rex — Jim Downing’s all-conquering GTU Mazda RX-7, a winner of five — yes, five — IMSA championships.

What was it like to race in the 1972 Targa Florio open road race? Michael Keyser tells how it was to share the course with sheep, tour buses and donkeys in his Porsche 911 RSR.

All this and much more in the latest issue. For more details, views and purchase info, visit VintageMotorsport.com.