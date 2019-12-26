Two-stage pit speed limiter expanded for IndyCar ovals

The NTT IndyCar Series will take what it learned in July at Texas Motor Speedway with two-stage pit lane speed limiters and apply the practice to the remaining ovals on the calendar.

Due to the extreme differential found between drivers exiting the winding TMS pit lane at 60mph and needing to get up to speed with cars flying by at 200mph or more, the series introduced a two-stage speed limiter system last season where 60mph was maintained on pit lane and, once drivers crossed the pit exit line, it increased to 90mph while rounding the long exit lane inside Turns 1 and 2.

The two-stage adjustment, which was met with universal praise, will return to Texas where the series is also considering adding it in reverse fashion to the long pit-in lane that starts in Turn 3, using 90mph for the trip to the top of pit lane, and 60mph while on pit lane.

Although the number for the higher speed could be tailored to fit the size of the other ovals, IndyCar intends to bring the two-stage pit speed limiter exit practice to Iowa, Gateway, and Richmond. The Indy 500 has a separate and unique pit-in and pit-out arrangement where no limits are placed on speed before or after pit lane.