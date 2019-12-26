Jeremy McGrath previews the 2020 Supercross season

With seven Monster Energy Supercross Series titles and 72 main event wins next to his name in the AMA record books, Jeremy McGrath is the greatest racer the sport has ever seen. So who better to seek out for a read on the 2020 season?

Q: Here we are with a new Supercross season upon us. How are you seeing it all?

JEREMY McGRATH: Well, I was really surprised with last year’s series, so let’s just start with that. That came out of nowhere; for me, at least. For whatever reason I have this sense that Eli Tomac has entered a more mature level. I don’t know… I’ve talked to him a lot lately, and it seems like every time I talk to him he seems more calm. I know he gets pretty spun up at times, and in the past he’s been known to make some crazy decisions, and mistakes happen and things like that. I look for Eli to be strong and more consistent.

It’ll be interesting to see if Cooper Webb can keep his pace. That was really surprising for me last year. Jason Anderson is back, so you never know. That’s kind of a roll of the dice. For me, it would be really cool if [Ken] Roczen is riding well, which I assume he is by now. He’s had a few years removed from his injury. I think the series, as a whole, is going to have some good racing. I’m not sure we’re going to have a guy that is dominating every week. If there happens to be a guy dominating, I would say that would have to be Tomac. That’s the way I’m seeing it at the moment.

Q: And you’ll have 450SX class rookie Adam Cianciarulo in the mix as well.

JMcG: Well, that’s what I was going to say – the wildcard will be Cianciarulo, because he’s got some confidence and he’s riding well. I mean, there were three motos at Monster Cup. It wasn’t like it was one moto that he won. Adam was riding great, and rode great every moto, and won the overall. It’s exciting when you look at all those aspects. I thought last year, when Jason Anderson came out as the number one rider from the year before, he had a disappointing run at A1 (14th), and then had a pretty good run at Phoenix (second) and was ninth at A2 and then he broke his arm. I don’t know. You can never tell with him. Who else is there?

Q: That’s a great question. We just went through Kawasaki. How about Yamaha? How are you sizing up Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger?

JMcG: Right. That’s another one. We all thought that Plessinger was probably going to come out pretty strong, but he disappointed a lot of us, I think. The kid is a great rider, but nobody knows what happened to him last year. And Barcia? I don’t know. He seems to be having a resurgence of will and determination, and he has that fight in him to be at the front. I don’t if where he’s at translates into wins or anything like that, so we’ll see. I don’t know.

Q: Red Bull KTM will send Cooper Webb out, but his teammate Marvin Musquin is out for the season due to a knee injury. The whole thing seems like a bit of a mystery. Furthermore, the Rocky Mountain ATC/MC effort with Blake Baggett and Justin Bogle is very serious. Those guys can win races. How are you looking at the combined KTM effort?

JMcG: I think the Rocky Mountain guys are probably going to get a little more attention now that Musquin is out for a little bit. Baggett, he’s another guy that is strong, but you just never know when you’re going to get the best of himself, you know? I don’t know.

Q: What’s it going to take to win the whole thing in 2020?

JMcG: Well, there are enough guys that you are going to have to be consistent, which is what we always say, right? I don’t know. I would look for someone to have a breakout year really, right? But I have no idea. I have no idea of what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a bunch of good starts. It seems like if someone can get a fast start and get some confidence… wait. Let me say this. Confucius says we should be watching Roczen and Tomac, and Cianciarulo, maybe. That’s what it seems like. Last year Roczen and Tomac, they didn’t get off to a fast start; they took a while to get going, and then they finally started having good races. It’s still incredible to me that Eli is still not a supercross champion up to this point, right? Just because he has had so many race wins. He has to come out – and I wouldn’t say that he needs to light the world on fire in race one – and be up in front to see what the other dudes are doing, and then kind of put the power down from there.

Q: What is Jeremy McGrath’s state of the supercross nation on the eve of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series?

JMcG: Well, you never really know what’s going to happen when you ride dirt bikes, right? That part alone is exciting. One of the things that FELD has managed to do is really keep a good amount of public interest in this thing. I think there is just enough flash that makes it all a little bit of a scene. That is kind of cool for supercross. Do I think there is a lot of flashy riders out there at the moment? Guys that are willing to step out on the edge of the cliff and just be their own guy? I don’t necessarily think there is one guy out there like that right now. It seems like for quite a few years that part has been kind of dry. These athletes are amazing. Supercross has evolved into a different type of sport since I was involved in it. The athletes are stronger, their technique is better, they’re riding better and the machines have gotten better. I don’t even know what you can do to slow them down now!

The thing that I don’t like about the 450 part of it is that the bikes have literally outgrown the stadium floor size. They have to figure out how to slow these guys down a little bit, because it seems like when they hit a jump and want to go however far they want to, the bike doesn’t have a problem doing it. They can’t slow these bikes. I wish it was a little more difficult for them and they could apply more technique to the situation. That’s not the case.

Q: I don’t want to embarrass you, but you won the supercross title seven times. Sometimes I have to stop and think about that. Seven-time champion, with 72 main event wins. Your body of work is just remarkable. Do you ever stop and think about what you pulled off?

JMcG: Well, thank you. It seems like that the longer that I’m removed from racing as a career, the more I look at that and go, “Wow.” Seven times? That’s pretty incredible.

When I was doing it I didn’t think that. I was like, “I should have eight or 10.” Now, when I sit back and look at it, I think, that’s a long string of being able to race and compete at the front and win championships. That’s a lot of years. We always ask if we can imagine somebody else coming up and doing that. I don’t know. I don’t know if that can happen. It’s so hard and it’s so competitive. In my mind, the greatest overall rider in the history of the sport is [Ricky] Carmichael, and he was only a five-time supercross champion. It’s interesting to think about it that way. James Stewart is in there. He won it twice. Chad Reed won two. Those two guys are also are some of the greatest guys we’ve ever seen, and they only have two titles. [Ryan] Dungey has four titles and [Ryan] Villopoto has four titles.

Q: All great champions who were just brilliant at what they did. Still, and nobody is going to change my mind on this, you were the Babe Ruth or the Valentino Rossi or the Lewis Hamilton of the sport. You and your image – and winning ways – took it all to a bigger and better place.

JMcG: I think that we all lived in a great time. NASCAR, IndyCar – I mean, how cool was IndyCar in the 1990s? We all were into it. I mean, guys we hang out with today who are all our age, they were watching us while we were watching them. I don’t know if there was any greater era than when we were all in it. The 1980s and 1990s seemed like the sweet spot for all of racing.

For me, when my style came around, versus the style of the 1980s, the transcending part was due to the new style of technique. That made it unique for me, and probably made it easier for me for a long time because my style was so different from anybody else’s. It was also so much better – it was more efficient. Guys in the 1990s were still riding like the 1980s, and I was riding some new style that they were all trying to figure out. It took everyone a long time to figure that out.