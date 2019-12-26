FOX confirms 2020 NHRA TV schedule

FOX Sports and NHRA have confirmed the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series television schedule, highlighted by live FOX broadcast network coverage of four consecutive summer events, including the “Western Swing” (Denver, Sonoma and Seattle), as well as the iconic U.S. Nationals from Indianapolis on Labor Day Weekend.

The 24-event 2020 FOX NHRA season opens Sunday, Feb. 9, with the 60th Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals live from Pomona, Calif., at 5:00 PM ET on FS1. Fifteen of the season’s final 16 events are scheduled to air live, including the season finale Auto Club NHRA Finals from Pomona.

The 2020 season also marks the 50th anniversary of the NHRA Pro Stock Division.

“The 2020 season really gives us a magical opportunity to revel in the history of NHRA Pro Stock drag racing,” said FOX NHRA play-by-play announcer Brian Lohnes. “This class, that kind of burst its way out of the Sportsman ranks, has captivated fans with razor-thin margins of victory since the 1970 NHRA Winternationals. We’re going to have a load of fun celebrating the history of Pro Stock in 2020 and honoring the legends who built the class from the ground up.”

Lohnes and two-time NHRA Funny Car champion Tony Pedregon return to the booth for the FOX NHRA broadcast team, with reporting from two-time NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national champion Bruno Massel, Amanda Busick, Jamie Howe, Lewis Bloom and John Kernan.

FOX Sports and NHRA also are scheduling 16 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, and 12 E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series broadcasts across FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing, as well as through the FOX Sports app.

2020 FOX NHRA TV schedule

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. – Feb. 9, 5:00 PM ET – FS1

Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix – Feb. 23, 9:00 PM ET – FS1

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. – March 15, 9:30 PM ET – FS1

DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas – April 5, 9:00 PM ET – FS1

Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston – April 19, 8:30 PM ET – FS1

NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C. – April 26, 6:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta – May 17, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va. – May 31, 5:30 PM ET – FS1

Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan. – June 14, 6:30 PM ET – FS1

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. – June 21, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio – June 28, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago – July 12, 3:00 PM ET – FOX

Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver – July 19, 4:00 PM ET – FOX

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif. – July 26, 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Magic Dry NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle – Aug. 2, 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn. – Aug. 16, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. – Aug. 23, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis – Sept. 7, 11:00 AM ET – FS1

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis – Sept. 7, 1:00 PM ET – FOX

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship Schedule (times subject to change):