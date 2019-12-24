Luftgekuhlt goes east for 2020

After years of requests, the 2020 Luftgekuhlt — scheduled for May 31 — will take place on the East, rather than West, Coast.

Organizers promise more details after the first of the new year, and VintageMotorsport.com will be sure to share them.

And just in case you need to know: In the Porsche vernacular, Luftgekühlt represents all the air-cooled cars in the manufacturer’s history, from the Pre-A 356 through the 993 model line, which ended in 1998.

The Luftgekühlt brand is the brainchild of two-time LeMans class winner Patrick Long and Southern California creative director Howie Idelson. The annual event is centered around a tightly-curated list of historically significant or interesting cars, both race and street.

