McCann, Casey to share Audi R8 in Pilot Challenge

A pair of ‘Juniors’ have come together for 2020 as second-generation racer Michael McCann Jr and Britt Casey Jr will pursue IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge title in the GS class using an Audi R8 LMS GT4.

McCann Racing makes the move from SRO-based competition to make its endurance debut in IMSA with the two promising talents who graduate from the TCR class.

“This year I’ll be driving alongside Britt Casey Jr. in an Audi R8 in the GS class,” McCann Jr said. “I’m excited to make the step up from TCR to GT4 and am looking forward to racing my second year with Audi. Britt’s an accomplished driver in this series so I have full confidence in my co-driver and with the help of the McCann Racing team, it should be a good year for us.”

Casey Jr, who graduates from Miami University’s Farmer School of Business in May, is eager to get moving with the Ohio-based team.

“The 2020 season will be very productive for our new GS program,” he said. “The team brings knowledge and experience from both the Audi R8 LMS GT3 and GT4 race cars which will make the transition to IMSA fairly seamless. As a team made up of true American Midwest racers, it is awesome for me to be a part of this program as a driver. Michael and I have really enjoyed our time working together in the past and we share a passion for the Audi R8’s driving characteristics. I’m confident that we will complement each other as co-drivers very well.”