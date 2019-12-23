Exclusive Autosport confirms Lastochkin for 2020 Lights campaign

Exclusive Autosport’s first season of Indy Lights racing will be led by Road To Indy talent Nikita Lastochkin. The California-based Russian returns to the Canadian team to pilot the No. 90 Dallara IL15 powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine prepared by AER.

“We are thrilled about our 2020 Indy Lights program and we’re equally excited to announce that Nikita, who ran with us in Indy Pro 2000 this past season, has chosen to take the next step in his career with Exclusive Autosport in our first year in the program,” said team owner Michael Duncalfe.

“I am truly proud of the relationship that has been built with Nikita the past year. To me, it speaks volumes about his trust and belief in EA. Nikita showed extremely well at the first series test in Sebring, and we can’t wait for the start of the year in St. Petersburg.”

The 28-year-old moves to Indy Lights after spending 2015-2019 learning in USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000, where he placed sixth in the championship last season with Duncalfe’s title-winning operation.

“I am extremely happy to be able to work things out and make the step up to Indy Lights,” Lastochkin said. “It is a humbling experience every time I get in the car, since I could not imagine how I was going to make it this far a few years ago. ‘Where there’s a will there’s a way’ is what they say, and my plan is to just keep working hard and see how far we can take it.

“Exclusive Autosport is going to be my home on the Road To Indy for the second year and I am confident we are going to be able to make it a great debut in the new series. Michael and Kimberly Duncalfe have been amazing in building a team that I am happy to be a part of. Our first test at Sebring went well, we have a great group of people together for the Lights program and I am very excited for my first Indy Lights start in St. Pete.”