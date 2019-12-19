SVRA’s Miata Heritage Cup to permit NB Miatas, waive entry fee at Road America

Series for NA-model Spec Miatas expands to NB-model Spec Miatas with a marquee event at Road America

After a successful launch in 2017 that saw steadily growing fields of 1990-1997 NA Miatas, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) Mazda Miata Heritage Cup will welcome 1999-2005 NB Miatas, creating a second podium, beginning in 2020. And there is one more special opportunity – SVRA is going to waive the entry fee for one marquee event to be held at Road America May 14-17.

“I am very excited to continue and grow the Mazda Miata Heritage Cup,” commented SVRA’s President and CEO Tony Parella. “The racing has been very competitive, but the drivers have really embraced the no-contact, SVRA philosophy. It’s clear the drivers view racing with us as a unique motorsport experience.”

“We are fortunate for the partnership with SVRA, said David Cook, Business Development Manager of Motorsports for Mazda North American Operations. “Both organizations pride themselves on providing a unique and special customer experience. Growing our relationship with SVRA goes way beyond increasing the racing opportunities for our customers; it provides them with a fun racing experience surrounded by both amazing people and cars.”