Earnhardt Jr. to be guest curator for NASCAR HOF ‘Glory Road’

The NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte has announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as a guest curator for its signature exhibit, Glory Road.

Since opening in 2010, Glory Road has been a prominent focal point for guests and members alike. Every three years, the exhibit receives a makeover with a new theme and 18 new race cars. For the fourth iteration of Glory Road, the NASCAR Hall of Fame will partner with Earnhardt Jr. as its first-ever guest curator. “Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions,” will debut on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, featuring 18 premier series championship cars personally selected by Earnhardt.

“We are excited to present some of NASCAR’s most iconic premier series championship cars from the eyes of one of our biggest fans and ambassadors, Dale Earnhardt Jr.,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “I have always been inspired by Dale Jr.’s sincere interest in, and appreciation for, the history of our great sport. Having Dale guest curate one of our most recognizable exhibits following his days as a full-time driver has always been one of my personal goals. With so much from which to choose, selecting a theme, and narrowing that theme to 18 cars from a list of 75-100 available cars, is a very tough task. I know I can speak for my fellow NASCAR fans in thanking Dale for once again giving back to the sport he so dearly loves.”

Over the past 10 years, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road has featured some of most recognizable race cars and drivers throughout the history of NASCAR. For the fourth generation of the exhibit, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Earnhardt worked together to create a collection unlike any other, celebrating the champions and championship moments of the sport. “Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions” will showcase a line-up of cars that fans will instantly recognize for their significance in some of the most memorable races and championship seasons in NASCAR. Glory Road displays the cars in race formation on a curved “track” representing the different levels of banking found where NASCAR’s national series competes, along with some of NASCAR’s historic tracks.

“Having the chance to help choose the cars for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s newest installment of Glory Road was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” said Earnhardt. “Everyone knows how much I enjoy learning about the history of our sport and sharing that history with people, and with this, I’m able to play a small role in what we share with fans who visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I knew when Winston (Kelley) and his team first met with me that if I was able to pick the cars for the exhibit, I wanted it to focus on the champions of our sport. I felt like that was a no-brainer. I picked cars for this exhibit for many different reasons. But I definitely wanted to represent a broad history of the sport as a whole, so we could also see the progression of the cars. It’s really cool when they’re all there together and you can see all that’s changed in the technology from where we started to where we are today.”