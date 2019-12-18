Magnus, Grasser Racing Team link up for 2020 IMSA season

John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly will continue their racing exploits next season in a new union between Magnus Racing and Austria’s Grasser Racing Team.

Under the GRT Magnus banner, Potter’s drivers and the No. 44 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 will move to Grasser’s care as the sister entry to the No. 19 GEAR/Grasser Racing Lamborghini driven by Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen, and Bia Figueiredo, for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“I am grateful for all the people that made Magnus Racing what it is, and all that we accomplished together,” Potter said. “It was hard complaining that much, and I needed a break. I guess, turns out racing is still fun, and I appreciate the opportunity I have to be in the paddock.”

Confirming a long-expected switch for Magnus Racing as a standalone entrant, the shift to GRT signals a change for the Utah-based Potter. The press release announcing the GRT Magnus alliance also served as the final document prepared by Potter’s longtime PR representative, Sean Heckman.

The silly and sarcastic releases penned by the Dinner with Racers podcast co-host, like the Magnus team owner, have added oft-needed humor to overly serious sports car paddocks for more than a decade.

“While I could be grateful for the excellent crew, operations, car and fun we’ve had at Magnus Racing, I’ve decided I’d rather complain about everything else,” Potter’s muse wrote in his name one final time.

“Global warming, IMSA, the troops, Turn Seven, red flag endings, officials, copyrighted brick figures, you name it. Sure, we could be accountable to our own future and whether or not we want to continue, however, our 10 years of racing on our own terms have taught us that being responsible for our own actions is not on brand for many sportscar entrants, so we felt it best to follow suit.

“Driver rankings. I don’t have an opinion, I’m just saying ‘driver rankings.’ That seems to be all I need to do to sound like I have insight. The BoP is just out of control. I can name several races, like Daytona 2016, Lime Rock 2016, Sebring 2014, when the BoP was perfect. It should have stayed just like that. However, series officials felt it necessary to weigh multiple opinions and ‘data’ when it comes to trying to level the playing field. This is complete nonsense and out of line with my current agenda.

“The bottom line is, I’m out there racing, I know when it’s right and when it’s wrong, and it’s always wrong when we’re not on the podium. Always. The fact the series doesn’t exclusively listen to me and ignore all the other competitors, data, and some vain attempt at ‘objectivity,’ is simply inexcusable.”