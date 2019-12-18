Catsburg joins Corvette Racing for enduros

Corvette Racing has confirmed additional drivers in the team’s endurance line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a new face joining a returning veteran.

Newcomer Nicky Catsburg will join Marcel Fässler as Corvette Racing’s long-distance specialists starting with the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The two drivers bring race- and championship-winning credentials from a variety of motorsport disciplines as Corvette Racing begins its campaign in IMSA’s GT Le Mans category with the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.

Catsburg has competed in series like IMSA, the FIA World Endurance Championship and World Touring Car Championship, among others. He also drove the Corvette C6.R during the FIA GT1 World Championship and the Corvette C7.R during testing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In his first season with Corvette Racing, the Dutchman is set to team with Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor at the wheel of the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette for the Rolex 24, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and season-ending Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“I am extremely happy to be joining Corvette Racing. Ever since I drove the Corvette C6.R in 2011 and the C7.R in 2016 at the Le Mans Test Day, I had this dream of one day joining the factory effort,” said Catsburg. “Corvette is an iconic brand which has been showing great results throughout the years. I have always looked up to the team while racing against them in some of the IMSA races I did. The driver line-ups have traditionally been extremely strong and consistent. To now be able to be a part of that makes me really proud.”

Fässler returns to Corvette Racing for a fifth consecutive season, alongside Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner for all three of IMSA’s premier endurance races in the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C8.R. He won at Daytona and Sebring during the 2016 season with Gavin and Milner. In addition to 2009 duties with Corvette Racing, Fässler also is a three-time overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is a past World Drivers Champion in the FIA WEC. His experience in Corvette race cars dates back more than a decade.

“I am very happy to be back with Corvette Racing for another season. It’s great to have such a good relationship and teamwork within this program,” said Fässler. “It is one of the things that sets Corvette Racing apart from other teams. It’s exciting to be with Corvette Racing every year, but this one will be extra enjoyable with the new C8.R. My first laps in the mid-engine Corvette can’t come soon enough!”

All six drivers will attend the Roar Before the 24 test at Daytona from Jan. 3-5.

“These additions give Corvette Racing a strong lineup for the top endurance races in the IMSA GTLM championship – Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “The credentials of Nicky Catsburg and Marcel Fässler speak for themselves. They will be valuable members of the Corvette Racing team in 2020 with the new C8.R.”