SCCA U.S. Majors – Mazda trackside support & contingency

The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) has announced its 2020 schedule for its six U.S. Majors Conferences. Across these events, Mazda is planning to pay its racers tens of thousands of dollars in contingency awards funds, and offer in-person parts and tech support to racers at several events.

The SCCA U.S. Majors Conference racing is known to host some of the best racing in the U.S. Those who claim Majors championships go down in the history books with Mazda Motorsports. In 2019, there were 55 Mazda Majors champions, three of whom claimed two Majors championships: Scott Rettich (SE & NE Majors, FE2), Tyler Quance (Southern Majors – SM & T4), and Taz Harvey (Western Majors, GT-3 & GTL). Our hats are tipped.

But more than tipping our hats, Mazda Motorsports has shown appreciation in additional ways. Mazda has paid significant contingency awards to Majors Conference champions and Mazda racers finishing in the top 5 of each Majors race. In 2020, this will continue. Mazda offers racers who finish in the top 5 of each Majors Conference and Super Tour race between $100 and $600. For those who claim championships, Mazda offers an additional $1,000 or $1,250, depending on class.

Then there are there per-race bonuses. For the Spec MX-5 race car in the SCCA STL class, the per-race bonus is valued at $150.

And there are even larger per-race payouts for the Spec MX-5 Challenge Series marquee events, the Hoosier Super Tour class champions, and others. To view the contingency awards document, click here (page 9 for U.S. Majors).

But the support does not end here…