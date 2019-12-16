Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more
Image by Marshall Pruett
Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
13 hours ago
It’s the 30th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on the fascinating subject of technical limitations and performance deficiencies experienced with the Nissan Onroak DPi.
Braun’s followed by FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu, McLaren Racing CEO and United Autosports co-owner Zak Brown, Porsche factory racing principal Pascal Zurlinden, and Aston Martin Racing boss John Gaw following the WEC round in Bahrain..
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 3m34s)
Gerard Neveu (42m43s)
Zak Brown (57m38s)
Pascal Zurlinden (1h08m31s)
John Gaw (1h17m09s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
