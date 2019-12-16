Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more

Image by Marshall Pruett

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more

Podcasts

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more

By 13 hours ago

By: |

It’s the 30th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on the fascinating subject of technical limitations and performance deficiencies experienced with the Nissan Onroak DPi.

Braun’s followed by FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu, McLaren Racing CEO and United Autosports co-owner Zak Brown, Porsche factory racing principal Pascal Zurlinden, and Aston Martin Racing boss John Gaw following the WEC round in Bahrain..

Interviews:

  1. Jeff Braun (starts at 3m34s)
  2. Gerard Neveu (42m43s)
  3. Zak Brown (57m38s)
  4. Pascal Zurlinden (1h08m31s)
  5. John Gaw (1h17m09s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2019/12/17/inside-the-sports-car-paddock-dec-16-with-braun-neveu-and-more/ Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home