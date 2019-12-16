Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 16, with Braun, Neveu and more

It’s the 30th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on the fascinating subject of technical limitations and performance deficiencies experienced with the Nissan Onroak DPi.

Braun’s followed by FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu, McLaren Racing CEO and United Autosports co-owner Zak Brown, Porsche factory racing principal Pascal Zurlinden, and Aston Martin Racing boss John Gaw following the WEC round in Bahrain..

Interviews: