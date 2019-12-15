Dixon set for Bathurst 12H debut

NTT IndyCar Series star Scott Dixon will make his Bathurst debut in February’s 12 Hour endurance race on Mount Panorama. The New Zealander will share an R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Australian Supercars veteran and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly and England’s Jake Dennis, who earned pole for the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour for R-Motorsport on its way to second in the race.

“I’ve done GT racing as such with the four Le Mans 24-hour races and other endurance events, but never GT3,” Dixon said. “I love doing the long-distance races. It complements quite well with the IndyCar Series at the moment to do the Daytona 24-hour and Sebring 12-hour, but also Petit Le Mans, which was the first endurance race I did back in 1999.

“I know Rick Kelly from my years racing in Australia and I also teamed up with his brother to do the Gold Coast races back in 2010. Rick is a great guy. I haven’t had the opportunity to meet Jake Dennis yet, but I’m looking forward to meeting him. I’ve heard that he’s super fast and very good.

“With the caliber of the team and the drivers that I am joining, we’ve got to go in with the mindset of we’re going to be successful. I just hope I can get up to speed quick enough and be a good addition to what is going to be a very strong team. I’m really looking forward to it and it’s really nice to get back to Australia.”

Dixon is among a number of drivers who will contest the Rolex 24 At Daytona the weekend prior to Bathurst, and head Down Under for another 12 hours of racing on the mountain.