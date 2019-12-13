Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 13, with Braun, Beaumesnil, Ickx, Kristensen, Brundle, Stuck and Garretson
Image by Bloxham/LAT
Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 13, with Braun, Beaumesnil, Ickx, Kristensen, Brundle, Stuck and Garretson
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s the 29th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on do-it-yourself aerodynamics for grassroots and club racers.
Braun’s followed by ACO technical director Vincent Beaumesnil with Graham Goodwin on the upcoming FIA WEC Hypercar formula, and we close with five interviews from the FIA’s Hall of Fame ceremony and some of sports car racing’s greatest champions who were part of the induction ceremony in Paris.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 4m16s)
Vincent Beaumesnil (39m33s)
Jacky Ickx (56m19s)
Tom Kristensen (59m48s)
Martin Brundle (1h04m35s)
Hans Stuck (1h10m32s)
Bob Garretson (1h12m52s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
52m
Risi Competizione today announced its plans to compete at the upcoming Rolex 24 At Daytona IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance (…)
1hr
VGMC Racing, which burst on the SRO Motorsports America TC America TCR scene by winning two races with Victor Gonzalez Jr. driving the Honda (…)
1hr
RM Sotheby’s concluded its online sale of Formula 1 memorabilia last week with total sales of $728,454. Featuring 103 lots of collectibles (…)
2hr
Spencer Pigot wasn’t prepared to be 26 and unemployed. Coming off a four-year stint with the Ed Carpenter Racing NTT IndyCar Series team, (…)
2hr
Max Verstappen will take stock of the early form in 2020 among the top three teams before making any decision about his future. The Red Bull (…)
2hr
World champion Lewis Hamilton believes 2019 was the best year of his career and attributes it to influences outside of Formula 1. Hamilton (…)
4hr
Team Penske will give its champion Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin a run in one of its Chevy-powered IndyCars in January at Sebring (…)
4hr
Chris Dyson has confirmed that Dyson Racing is evaluating a 2020 campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with a (…)
4hr
Swiss-flagged LMP1 team Rebellion Racing claimed its second straight pole position in the FIA World Endurance Championship, ahead of (…)
5hr
With schedules and other details for all its 2020 series having been announced at the Total 24 Hours of Spa in July, at the SRO prize (…)
More RACER
Comments