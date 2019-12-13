Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Dec 13, with Braun, Beaumesnil, Ickx, Kristensen, Brundle, Stuck and Garretson

It’s the 29th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on do-it-yourself aerodynamics for grassroots and club racers.

Braun’s followed by ACO technical director Vincent Beaumesnil with Graham Goodwin on the upcoming FIA WEC Hypercar formula, and we close with five interviews from the FIA’s Hall of Fame ceremony and some of sports car racing’s greatest champions who were part of the induction ceremony in Paris.

Interviews: