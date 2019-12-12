The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 12, listener Q&A

Another Week In IndyCar listener Q&A episode driven by your questions submitted via social media.
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Rebellion to the fore in second Bahrain practice
Rebellion Racing’s Shanghai-winning No. 1 Rebellion R-13 Gibson topped the second WEC practice session under the floodlights in Bahrain this (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Ménard to replace Baker at Michelin
France’s Tony Ménard will succeed the retiring Chris Baker as Michelin’s North American director of motorsports. The transition (…)
Off Road 3hr ago
Honda unveils two-car Talon UTV off-road program
Honda has announced the formation of a new two-car Talon UTV factory desert racing program for 2020. Timed to coincide with the opening of (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
INSIGHT: Ins and outs of the new WEC calendar
The FIA World Endurance Championship calendar for 2020/21, revealed today by CEO Gerard Neveu in Bahrain, features interesting additions (…)
NHRA 3hr ago
Mobil 1 to return to NHRA with TRD and Kalitta
Mobil 1 will return to the NHRA in 2020. ExxonMobil, in partnership with Toyota Racing Development, will become Kalitta Motorsports’ (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
XPEL joins Newgarden primary sponsors
Team Penske and XPEL, Inc. a provider of automotive paint protective film and window tint, have announced a multi-year partnership under (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
McDowell, Nemechek for Front Row
Front Row Motorsports will field two cars next year in the NASCAR Cup Series, the organization announced Thursday. Michael McDowell returns (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Monza, Kyalami join WEC calendar for 2020/21
The FIA WEC’s 2020/21 calendar has been released today at the Bahrain International Circuit. It features eight rounds, two of them at new (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Truex surprised but understanding of Pearn’s decision to leave
Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR community Monday evening by announcing his resignation as crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing — a day after (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Kellett closing on IndyCar opportunity
As Canadian fans wait for news of James Hinchcliffe’s future opportunities in the NTT IndyCar Series, Dalton Kellett, another (…)
