1970 Porsche 914-6 GT on offer at Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction

A storied race car is headed across the block next month at Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale Auction. This 1970 Porsche 914-6 GT is one of 11 factory-built examples that boasts a class win at the 1971 24 Hours of Daytona.

Chassis 914 043 1017 was sold new to French-Canadian journalist and racing driver Jacques Duval, who had raced Porsches since the early 60s starting with a 356 B Super 90 and then getting a 904, 906, and 911 T/R.

The 914-6 GT featured a strengthened chassis, 906-spec two-liter engine, 100-liter fuel tank, steel fender flares, fiberglass rockers and deck lids, and other specialized racing equipment.

Duval bought this 914-6 GT to campaign in 1971 with sponsorship from Sunoco of Canada and its first race was at the 1971 24 Hours of Daytona, where they won their class and finished fifth overall. Co-drivers were Bob Bailey and George Nicholas.