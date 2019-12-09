The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 9

This week’s round-up is driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
1: WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 7m35s)
2: IMSA (45m13s)
3: General and Fun (1h20m33s)
