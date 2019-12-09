Pearn steps away from NASCAR

Cole Pearn has resigned as crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. to pursue opportunities outside of NASCAR.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Pearn’s departure Monday evening. Pearn, Truex, and the No. 19 Toyota team finished second in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2019 after winning a series-high seven races.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” said Pearn in a team release. “At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up. Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family. I don’t want to miss that time anymore. I want to be there for all the things that my kids are going to experience while they are still young.

“I love racing and there isn’t a better place to be than Joe Gibbs Racing, but I don’t want to look back in 20 years and think about everything I missed with my wife and kids while I was gone. They are what is most important to me.”

Both Pearn and Truex moved in-house at Gibbs this year, which included Pearn relocating from Colorado to North Carolina. Previously the duo had worked together at Furniture Row Racing beginning in 2015. After the team became an alliance partner of JGR in 2016, Pearn led Truex to his first series title a year later.

Truex is the only driver that Pearn has worked with as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 179 races (2015-19), the duo have won 24 times, with four top-four finishes in the championship standings.

“I cannot say enough good things about Cole and what he has meant for my career,” said Truex. “I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our race team over the past six years going back to when he was my engineer at Furniture Row. Our friendship is what matters most to me, and I’m happy that he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.”

A new crew chief for the No. 19 team will be announced at a later date.