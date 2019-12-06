Vietnam GP releases images of 2020 track progress

The organizers of the Vietnam Grand Prix have released images showing the progress being made with the circuit ahead of the inaugural race next year.

The Hanoi Circuit will host the first race in the country in April 2020, and is scheduled to be the third round of the season after Australia and Bahrain. The track is a mix of a street circuit and a permanent section, with resurfacing work going on where public roads are used.

The biggest structure being built as part of the new circuit is a 1000ft. long pit building, that is inspired by Hanoi’s famous Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. The majority of the building is complete, with a planned final completion date of December 31.

The 23-turn circuit is over 3.3 miles in length and has been developed in partnership by Tilke Engineers and F1’s own Motorsports Division in an attempt to create a track that facilitates close racing.

Hanoi is one of two new additions to next year’s record 22-race calendar compared to this season, with Zandvoort also undergoing some circuit alterations in preparation for its return as the first European round in May.