Teams set to battle the elements at 25 Hours of Thunderhill

The 17th running of the National Auto Sport Association’s 25 Hours of Thunderhill presented by Hawk Performance is fast approaching, and teams are in the final stages of preparation for the popular endurance race – the longest closed-course race in the U.S. — at Thunderhill Raceway near Willows, Calif.

This year there will be ample amount of options available to follow all the action live from the event. NASA will have track-side cameras, live video interviews from the hot pits, in-car cameras, and live drone shots (weather permitting).

Click here for the full entry list.

Qualifying begins at 5:15 Pacific Time on Friday, December 6. The race begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and concludes at 12 p.m. Sunday (both Pacific Time).

Live video coverage can be streamed at Livestream.com:

https://livestream.com/drivenasa/25hour