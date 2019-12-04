Stewart-Haas tweaks crew rosters

Mike Shiplett will move into the NASCAR Cup Series with Cole Custer while Stewart-Haas Racing has also made two other crew chief changes.

Custer and Shiplett (pictured above) worked together this season in the Xfinity Series, winning seven races and finishing second in the championship. They will now be paired on the No. 41 Ford Mustang team.

Custer will be a Cup Series rookie, although he did make three starts in 2018. Shiplett has 121 races as a Cup Series crew chief on his resume by working with various drivers between 2008-11.

SHR also announced that Mike Bugarewicz and Johnny Klausmeier will swap teams.

Bugarewicz had worked with Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 team since 2017 with two wins and two playoff appearances. Bugarewicz will now call the shots for the No. 10 team of Aric Almirola.

Klausmeier will go from Almirola to Bowyer’s team. Klausmeier and Almirola won at Talladega in the fall of 2018 and made the playoffs in both of their seasons together.

“Our biggest asset at Stewart-Haas Racing is our people, and we strive to put each person in the best position to succeed,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at SHR. “Our driver/crew chief pairings for next season reflect this ideology, and we believe this line-up provides the best opportunity to win every time we unload our Ford Mustangs at the racetrack.”

The successful pairing of Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers will remain intact for the ’20 season.