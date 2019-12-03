Friesen switches to Toyota following breakout Trucks season

Halmar Friesen Racing has announced a switch to Toyota for the 2020 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season.

HFR will have support from Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and will purchase trucks through Kyle Busch Motorsports. Stewart Friesen and crew chief Trip Bruce will continue to work together on the No. 52 team.

“We were all very impressed after spending time with Toyota,” said Friesen. “TRD has been welcoming to our organization. With their support, knowledge and technology, we hope to bring our team to another level.”

Gene Nead has also signed on as the team’s competition director. HFR had been aligned with GMS Racing and Chevrolet the last few seasons, but will now have a new “base of operations” in Statesville, N.C.

In a breakout season, Friesen won two races in 2019, Eldora and ISM Raceway, and qualified for the Championship 4. He finished fourth in the points.

“Through this transition, we’ve been able to retain several members of our team from last season,” said Friesen. “They’ve remained loyal to us and have new energy going into 2020.”