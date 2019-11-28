Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 28, Listener Q&A Part 2

It’s the close to our two-part Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A episode where everything from potential third engine manufacturers to the management structure of Arrow McLaren SP is covered in the show driven by your questions submitted via social media.

