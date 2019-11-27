Honda commits to 2021 with Red Bull, Toro Rosso

Honda has committed to Formula 1 for a further year as power unit supplier to both Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

The Japanese manufacturer had only originally signed up to the sport until the end of 2020, with its current deals with the two Red Bull teams set to expire at the end of next season. Following the publication of the 2021 regulations at the end of last month, Honda has now confirmed it will remain in F1 for at least a further season, extending its partnerships with Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Given the short-term extension into the first year of the new regulations, all three parties simply confirmed the news via Twitter ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It is understood Honda will use the time to further evaluate its F1 project moving forward.

The news comes off the back of Honda’s third win of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen also took the manufacturer’s second pole position since returning to the sport in 2015.

At present, no teams have announced new commercial agreements with F1’s owners Liberty Media, with the current deals only running until the end of 2020. However, with Honda’s commitment to supplying Red Bull and Toro Rosso — set to be renamed Alpha Tauri next year — the following season, comes an indication of Red Bull’s commitment to the sport’s new regulations.