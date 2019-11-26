Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Videos: Andrettis, Mirage prep for LeMans 1982

Image by Nick Lish

Videos: Andrettis, Mirage prep for LeMans 1982

Videos: Andrettis, Mirage prep for LeMans 1982

The 1982 Mirage M12 that was famously pulled from the LeMans 24 hour grid minutes before the father and son duo of Mario and Michael Andretti were set to pilot it at Le Mans is on the cover of RACER’s sister publication Vintage Motorsport’s latest issue (Nov/Dec).

Shortly after finishing the feature for the magazine, the editors chanced upon a four-part video series that had been posted by award-winning network television broadcaster, Rick Debruhl. Debruhl, in 1982, had covered the creation and testing of the car and produced the series for Phoenix television affiliate KPNX-TV.

The videos are a great step back in time and well worth a look. Click here to log onto VintageMotorsport.com and the links to the four videos.

