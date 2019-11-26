Dyson set for WEC LMP1 debut in Bahrain

Two-time American Le Mans Series champion Chris Dyson is set to make his first FIA WEC start outside of Le Mans since 2013, scheduled to make his series race debut with Team TNT in Bahrain next month.

Dyson missed the 2019/20 opening rounds due to date clashes with his Trans-Am program and an injury, but in the Dec. 14 Bahrain event will share the No. 6 AER-powered LMP1 G60-LT-P1 with Ginetta factory driver Mike Simpson and 2003 Le Mans winner Guy Smith.

“It’s been a long wait to get back into an LMP1 car. And I can’t wait!” said Dyson who last appeared at a WEC race outside of Le Mans back in 2013 when he made three LMP2 starts with Greaves Motorsport.

“The (Ginetta) was excellent in testing and I have been keeping a close eye on the team’s progress through the season so far,” he noted. “Bahrain, finishing at night under the floodlights, will be a new experience for me. I’ll be pushing as hard as I can to deliver…”

With Dyson joining the No. 6 crew, factory driver Charlie Robertson moves over to race the No. 5 alongside DragonSpeed LMP2 and IndyCar driver Ben Hanley and former IndyCar racer Jordan King. Ex-SMP Racing LMP1 man Egor Orudzhev, meanwhile, will not make the trip with the team after assisting in the opening three races.

“It’s great to finally get Chris in the car. He showed great speed and consistency in pre-season testing and I know he’s raring to go,” Team LNT owner Lawrence Tomlinson said.

“Bahrain should suit the Ginetta, and, as we saw in Shanghai where we ran first and second for over an hour and set the fastest lap, there is a real opportunity for a breakthrough result.

“At eight hours, the race will be the longest so far for the Ginetta AER package, but the reliability so far has been excellent. A good result is there for the taking.”

Elsewhere in Bahrain, the other known change to the entry from Shanghai, as expected, is the addition of G-Drive Racing to LMP2. The Russian-flagged team, which represents Aurus, the Russian presidential limousine manufacturer, is looking to add to its tally of wins during 2019. This year, G-Drive scored two wins in the European Le Mans Series and a victory in the Asian Le Mans Series opener last weekend.

Driving G-Drive’s Aurus 01 will be the team’s ELMS trio of Roman Rusinov, Job van Uitert and Jean-Eric Vergne.