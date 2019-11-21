Red Bull sets another pit stop record - in zero G

Red Bull Racing’s crew completed what was officially Formula 1’s fastest-ever pit stop at the Brazilian Grand Prix, boosting Max Verstappen’s run to victory by performing a tire change in just 1.82s blur. To further commemorate that feat, the team have released a video that shows its crew taking their pit stop prowess to new heights – literally.

Here, team mechanics complete the world’s first zero-gravity pit stop, aboard an Ilyushin Il-76 MDK cosmonaut training plane built for the Russian space agency.

And in case you missed it, here’s the record pit stop from back on earth: