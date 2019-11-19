Monger, Abt among the latest Extreme E driver inductees

A second group of inductees has been added to the original list of Drivers Program candidates for the soon-to-be up-and-running electric SUV off-road racing series, Extreme E.

The Extreme E series, which launches in 2021 and last week announced the Nepalese Himalayas as the fourth of its five locations, will feature E-SUVs racing across some of the world’s most remote and formidable locales — environments that have already been affected by climate change or human interference. The Extreme E goal: raising awareness, pushing for sustainability and inspiring action.

The second group of inductees announced today includes:

Billy Monger, a renowned young British single-seater racer;

Daniel Abt, Jerome d’Ambrosio and Oliver Turvey, Formula E competitors;

Sam Sunderland, the first Englishman to win the Dakar Rally;

Loic Duval, sportscar and DTM star;

Karun Chandhok, a former Formula E and Formula 1 driver;

Takuma Aoki, Japanese superbiker;

James Rossiter, GT driver;

Chris Ingram, European Rally Champion;

Krisztin Szabo and Zoltan Bessenyey, Hungarian rallycross and rally drivers.

Monger says he aims to play his part in achieving the Extreme E goal. The 20-year-old Brit, who fought back from a horrific racing accident in 2017 to make his return to motorsport and take an astonishing comeback victory just two years later, feels highlighting climate action is a priority:

“Fighting climate change is incredibly important,” said Monger. “Everything we do now will affect future generations. It’s definitely a responsibility, and one that I can’t and won’t just ignore.”

Former F1 and Formula E driver Chandhok adds: “Extreme E is certainly going further outside the box in terms of the locations and the type of cars that will compete, which will make it a very interesting challenge. Of course, the series is highlighting environmental and climate change issues which are so important for us to address, especially with the younger generations in mind.

“From a sporting side, it’s appealing for someone like myself who’s spent my career racing on asphalt to do something so far outside my comfort zone. The head-to-head format is very interesting and the ODYSSEY 21 looks wild! It should be a riot to drive.”

This second group joins earlier Drivers Program inductees including multiple FIA World Rally Championship title-winner Sebastian Ogier; FIA World Rallycross frontrunners Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin and Timmy Hansen; double DTM champion and FIA World Rallycross driver Timo Scheider; W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and female racers Katherine Legge and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky; 2016 ABB FIA Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi; 2014 Formula E champion Nelson Piquet Jr.; fellow Formula E racer and Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer; Former F1 and Formula E racer Bruno Senna; and Sacha Prost, ice racer and the youngest son of F1 legend Alain Prost.

Alejandro Agag, Founder of Extreme E, said: “The interest from top-level racing drivers from all disciplines, backgrounds and corners of the globe in joining Extreme E and being part of our odyssey in our inaugural campaign is extremely exciting.”

The Drivers Program is designed to assist both teams and prospective entries, with Venturi, ABT, Veloce Racing and HWA already signed up to the championship for the inaugural campaign, which gets underway in February 2021.