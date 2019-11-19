DragonSpeed adds IMSA to 2020 LMP2 schedule

DragonSpeed will add all six LMP2 rounds of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship plus the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance classic to its continuing program in Europe.

“IMSA’s changes to the LMP2 class rules and schedule have put it on a par with the ELMS in terms of gentleman driver appeal, and we are responding enthusiastically to that,” said DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian.

Running from the same Indianapolis premises as its NTT IndyCar Series squad, the 10Star DragonSpeed machine will run alongside a new ORECA O7-Gibson LMP2 entry from Kyle Tilley’s Era Motorsport.

DragonSpeed’s European operation will continue to be based at its shop in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France as the team targets a fourth consecutive invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley are the team’s primary drivers, with a regular third driver in IMSA and fourth pilot for the Rolex 24 still to be decided.

Looking ahead to his seventh season with DragonSpeed, Hedman explained, “We had already decided to add the four Michelin Endurance Cup races to my European schedule, but, with IMSA requiring a Bronze driver in LMP2 now, I couldn’t pass up the chance to race again at some of my favorite tracks — such as Road America and Laguna Seca — by doing the full season.”