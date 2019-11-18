MILLER: Roger Penske didn't ask, but here's my IMS to-do list

In the two weeks since Roger Penske’s blockbuster acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar series, he’s undoubtedly been bombarded with suggestions on personnel, rules, upgrades and schedule additions. The Captain even said he had a top 10 list of things needing attention, and that opened the floodgates at RACER.com because everyone has an idea or opinion they want to share.

R.P., his son Greg, Bud Denker, Mark Miles and Jay Frye will spend a couple of days in Indianapolis this week kicking around ideas in what figures to be the first of many meetings on the future of IMS and the series.

And rest assured, there will be changes – visually and internally – during the next year as the smartest man in the room applies his experience and calls on his Penske team to pluck the potential out of open-wheel racing and IMS.

The Indianapolis 500 is R.P.’s baby, and you would imagine it’s going to get the most attention – as it should. Not that Roger needs any help from someone who flunked out of Ball State, but here are 10 ideas that I think might be worth considering come this May: