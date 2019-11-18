'Blink of an Eye' documentary available for download tomorrow

Blink of an Eye, the recently-released documentary from Emmy-winning director Paul Taublieb,will be available for sale on all platforms tomorrow.

The film brings to life the triumph-to-tragedy “odd couple” friendship between perennial NASCAR underdog Michael Waltrip, and the sport’s icon, the late Dale Earnhardt.

The film draws upon rare archival footage and new interviews with Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ty Norris (former President of Dale Earnhardt, Inc.), and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Richard Childress, and Michael’s brother, Darrell Waltrip.