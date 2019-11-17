Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Finalists for Mazda Road to 24 shootout revealed

Six drivers to compete for scholarship for Global Mazda MX-5 Cup season

Six drivers have been selected to take part in the 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout.

Scheduled for December 3-4 at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in Mountville, South Carolina, the Road to 24 Shootout will award the winner a $100,000 scholarship to compete in the 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The winning driver will carry Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal on their Global MX-5 Cup car throughout the 2020 season.

