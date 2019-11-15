Formula Race promotions announces 2020 schedule

Formula Race Promotions announced its 2020 race schedule today with seven weekends from April to October at six different tracks, operating under SCCA Pro Racing sanction. This will be the fifteenth year of continuous operation for FRP, which began with a single F2000 run group in 2006.

1. Road Atlanta – April 9-11

Run Groups: Atlantic-F1000/F2000/F1600, with SCCA PRO F3 & F4

2. Barber Motorsports Park – May 15-17

Guests of HSR

Run Groups: Atlantic-F1000/F2000/F1600

3. Pittsburgh International Raceway – June 19-21

Run Groups: Atlantic-F1000/F2000/F1600/RCFFS/Challenge Cup

4. Mid Ohio Sports Car Course – July 3-5

Run Groups: F1000/F2000/F1600/RCFFS/Challenge Cup

5. VIRginia International Raceway – July 17-19

Guests of SCCA PRO Racing

Run Groups: Atlantic-F1000/F2000/F1600

6. Summit Point Motorsports Park – August 21-23

Run Groups: F1000/F2000/F1600/RCFFS/Challenge Cup

With Woodbridge Kart Club

7. Pittsburgh International Raceway – October 17-18

The Double Crown – post Runoffs Blast

Run Groups: Atlantic-F1000/F2000/F1600/RCFFS/Challenge Cup

FRP is adding Barber Motorsports Park to the schedule for the first time ever, and again returning to the iconic tracks of Road Atlanta, Mid-Ohio and VIR. Pittsburgh International has become one of FRP’s favorites since it was expanded to 2.8 miles of steep elevation changes and blind corners making it a satisfying technical challenge. Summit Point was specifically designed for formula cars by the legendary Bill Scott and is a sometimes an overlooked gem on FRP’s schedule. All F1600 and RCFFS events are three races; Atlantic, F1000, F2000 and Challenge Cup are two races per weekend.