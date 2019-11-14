Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 14, with Robin Miller

Robin Miller makes a swift return to The Week In IndyCar to discuss more listener-driven Q&A on the sale of IMS and IndyCar to Roger Penske, plus a few silly season items, and the finer aspects of his 50-year career covering the sport.

