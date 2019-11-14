The Week In Sports Cars, Nov 14, with Robin Miller

NASCAR 28m ago
2019 campaign should silence critics – Hamlin
Regardless of the outcome Sunday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has been a success (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Harvick admits he’d doubted Championship 4 prospects
To some, Kevin Harvick would be considered a sure-fire bet to make the Championship 4 given his track record. Consider that Harvick was a (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Hamilton turning focus to new Mercedes deal
Fresh from winning a sixth drivers’ championship in Austin a little over a week ago, Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Brazilian Grand Prix (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Pigot out at ECR
Ed Carpenter Racing will move forward without Spencer Pigot as its lead driver. The 2015 Indy Lights champion, who joined the team in (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Live IMSA races to be available via NBC Sports Gold
After a first year together in which viewership increased by more than 50 percent year-over-year, IMSA and NBC Sports today announced a new (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
IndyCar or sabbatical both possible for 2020 - Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg has admitted competing on road courses in IndyCar could be an option for him in 2020 after being linked with a move to (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Albon still processing ‘crazy’ rise with Red Bull
Alexander Albon described his rapid rise up the F1 ladder as “crazy” after being confirmed alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing for (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Haas waiting on Kubica decision
Haas F1 is waiting on Robert Kubica to make a decision on his future after negotiations regarding a test and simulator role for 2020. (…)
Industry 6hr ago
SCRAMP to be replaced as manager of Laguna Seca
Monterey County will not extend a new contract to the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula, bringing an end to (…)
RACER Stuff 6hr ago
REVIEW: Ford v Ferrari
Like most anyone reading RACER.com, I approached Ford v Ferrari with trepidation. The trailers I’d seen promised (…)
Comments